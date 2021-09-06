Venezuela gov’t, opposition pledge to address people’s needs

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition say they have agreed to find ways to deal with the pressing needs of Venezuelans, especially in combatting the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came Monday night in a joint statement issued at the close of their first round of negotiations in Mexico’s capital. The statement offers no specifics on what might be done. though it indicates they will be relying on help from multilateral organizations. In addition, the parties say the first point of the next round of talks will be discussions on Venezuela’s justice system and respect for its constitutional institutions.