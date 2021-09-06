Bullet grazes lawyer’s head months after wife, son killed

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago had a bullet graze his head as he changed a tire on a lonely rural road. State police said Alex Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon in Hampton County. Authorities say Murdaugh’s Mercedes-Benz SUV was towed to a garage to be examined. South Carolina’s state police are also the lead agency investigating the deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul on June 7. No arrests have been made in either case.