3-year-old boy found after 3 days’ lost in Australian woods

AP National News

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweat shirt and diapers has been found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodlands. Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property north of Sydney late Friday morning. Police say the crew of a helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning. Ambulance officers say he is in good condition but he was taken to a hospital for observation. His father described his survival as a miracle.