Supporters of detained Canadians in China mark 1,000th day

AP National News

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — As two Canadians mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are marching Ottawa to push for their freedom. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in in China after Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request. The arrest of Meng Wanzhou infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. Sunday’s march in Ottawa is intended to replicate the 7,000 steps that Kovrig has tried to walk every day in his cramped jail cell to maintain his physical and mental well-being.