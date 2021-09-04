Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

AP National News

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Riot police in Montenegro have used tear gas at protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones before a planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. The ceremony scheduled for Sunday morning in former capital Cetinje has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro. The country declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. Hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje on Saturday around a monastery where the inauguration of Metropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. The demonstrators also set up road barriers with trash containers, tires and large rocks to prevent church and state dignitaries from coming to the inauguration.