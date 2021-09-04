Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign for Newsom

AP National News

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California’s Bay Area on Wednesday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. The vice president was set to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after touring Singapore and Vietnam. But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington after Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan and the U.S. began a chaotic operation to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.