Tests confirm New Hampshire governor had bleeding ulcer

By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s chief of staff says tests confirm that the cause of his flulike symptoms is a bleeding ulcer. Sununu was admitted to a hospital Friday after having flulike symptoms since Wednesday. He had tested negative three times for COVID-19. Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick says that after a blood transfusion, Sununu is doing much better. She says he’s grateful to the hospital staff, and as a blood donor himself, he’s happy he paid it forward and is grateful to all who do the same. It’s not immediately known how long the Republican governor will remain hospitalized.

