Uneasy witness testifies against R. Kelly at federal trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman reluctantly has taken the witness stand against R. Kelly to recount how he struck up a relationship with her in 2006 when she was 15. But she dodged a prosecutor’s questions on Thursday about when they first had sex. The witness stood apart from other women who have testified for the government against the R&B superstar at his New York City sex-trafficking trial by not accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was underage. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.