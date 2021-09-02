The Latest: Ida remnants brings ‘historic’ flooding to PA

AP National News

Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania inundated homes and commercial buildings, swamped highways, submerged cars and disrupted rail service in the Philadelphia area. Valerie Arkoosh is chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. She said three people died in suburban Montgomery County and a tree fell into a woman’s house in Upper Dublin, killing her. Two other people drowned, one in a home and the other in a car in the county. Emergency workers in the area completed more than 450 water rescues and rescue efforts were continuing in the morning.