NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return

AP National News

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month’s attempt came up empty. The chief engineer for the Perseverance rover said Thursday he’s “never been more happy to see a hole in a rock.” He called it a perfect core sample. A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock and the sample crumbled. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Perseverance arrived at Mars in February in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life.