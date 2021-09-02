20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

AP National News

By HAVEN DALEY and JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Twenty years later, Jack Grandcolas remembers waking up at 7:03 that morning. He didn’t know it yet, but his life had just changed. Across the country, it was 10:03 and United Flight 93 had just crashed into a Pennsylvania field after it was hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. His wife Lauren, pregnant with their first child, was not supposed to be on that flight. All 44 people on board died. For the 20th anniversary, Grandcolas will join other families who lost loved ones at the crash site in Pennsylvania. He says the families “will live with the scars the rest of our lives.”