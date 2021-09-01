Vatican exonerates Brooklyn Bishop accused of sexual abuse

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Vatican has concluded that allegations of sexual abuse dating back a half century against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn do “not have the semblance of truth.” As a result, the Vatican is closing its investigation into allegations made separately by two men who accused Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of abusing them a half century ago when he was a priest in New Jersey. DiMarzio has denied the accusations made by his accusers. The attorney for both men say they would continue to pursue their civil cases, saying the investigation was “subjective and biased because the investigators were controlled by and paid for by the Catholic Church.”