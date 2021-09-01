Those left in Afghanistan complain of broken US promises

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In the final days of the chaotic American airlift from Afghanistan, Javed Habibi, a green card holder from Richmond, Virginia, said he was getting emails and phone calls from the U.S. government promising that he, his wife and their four daughters would not be left behind. Late Monday night, however, his heart sank as he heard that the final U.S. flights had left Kabul’s airport, followed by celebratory Taliban gunfire. Habibi is among many U.S. citizens and green card holders still in the Afghan capital despite official promises that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan would be taken out.