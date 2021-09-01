Ex-FBI official accused of claiming hours he didn’t work

AP National News

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former section chief at the FBI’s Quantico laboratory is facing federal charges, accused of claiming nearly 900 hours of work he didn’t do over four years. John Behun worked for the FBI for more than 28 years until his termination in February 2019. According to charging documents, Behun served as a laboratory division section chief, leading the section that supports human resources, finance, compliance/health and safety programs. Last month, Behun was charged with theft of government property in the case first reported Wednesday by WRC-TV. The station reports that Behun has not entered a plea. Charging documents state investigators found that many times from 2015 to 2018, Behun worked significantly less than he claimed for a total of 876 falsely certified hours.