2 Missouri students lauded for fast action on runaway bus

AP National News

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Two Missouri students are being lauded for their fast action on a school bus after the driver passed out. After the bus went through a fence and into a field outside of St. James, Missouri, seventh-grader Tandon Baker ran to the front, put his foot on the break and put the gear in park. Fifteen-year-old high school sophomore Emilee Williams called 911 from her cellphone, then began comforting the uninjured but scared younger children. Tandon and Emilee were honored Friday night before the high school football game when Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Eric Olson presented proclamations from Gov. Mike Parson.