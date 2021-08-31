Virginia high court rules for teacher in transgender debate

AP National News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of a northern Virginia gym teacher who said he won’t refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns. Loudoun County Public Schools appealed to the state Supreme Court after a judge ruled that the school system violated the free speech rights of teacher Tanner Cross by suspending him after he spoke up at a school board meeting. Cross, a teacher at Leesburg Elementary, cited his religious convictions when he told the school board at a public meeting that he would not use transgender students’ preferred pronouns.