USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds

AP National News

By ALEXIS FERNANDEZ CAMPBELL

The Center for Public Integrity

A Center for Public Integrity investigation finds that the U.S. Postal Service regularly cheats mail carriers out of their pay. Arbitrators and federal investigators have found managers at hundreds of post offices around the country have illegally underpaid hourly workers for years. Private arbitration records from 2010 to 2019 show that at least 250 managers in 60 post offices were caught changing mail carriers’ time cards to show them working fewer hours, resulting in unpaid wages. And since 2005, the Postal Service has been cited 1,150 times for underpaying letter carriers and other employees.