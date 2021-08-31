Late-summer sip: A new world of booze-free options

AP National News

By KATIE WORKMAN

Associated Press

Looking to kick back with something non-alcoholic this Labor Day? There’s been a real transformation going on in the world of booze-free drinks. Craftspeople, mixologists and scientists have moved well beyond sweet “fake wines” and watery no-alcohol beers. AP food writer Katie Workman says there’s now a huge selection of sophisticated zero-proof drinks that don’t feel like a substitution for something. Interest in a sober lifestyle has been growing for years, leading to the rise of mocktails and alcohol-free bars. The pandemic led even more people to question boozy drinking habits. Non-alcoholic options range from drinks that aim to replicate existing spirits to ones that promise something completely new.