Jumper Sam Grewe wins gold and now heads of medical school

AP National News

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — American high jumper Sam Grewe has won a gold medal at the Paralympics. His next stop is medical school at the University of Michigan. Grewe had his right leg amputated when he was 13 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer. He’s now 23 and the gold medal atones for a silver he won five years ago in the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. Grewe says he decided to go to medical school so he could become a physician with a disability. That is something he never saw as a patient.