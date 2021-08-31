Backers of Seattle homelessness plan appeal ballot rejection

AP National News

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The backers of a measure that would change Seattle’s approach to homelessness are appealing a judge’s decision that blocked it from the November ballot. The Compassion Seattle campaign initially said it would not appeal the decision Friday from King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer, who said the proposed charter amendment would conflict with state law and usurp the City Council’s power. But Tuesday, the campaign said it would appeal after all, based on what it described as an outcry from supporters. The proposal would direct the city to provide 2,000 units of housing within a year and to keep public land clear of encampments. Opponents call it an unfunded mandate.