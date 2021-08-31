After massive Greek fires, retired admiral to head security

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government has replaced ministers in charge of public security and health in the wake of massive wildfires and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that have caused widespread discontent. In a cabinet reshuffle, retired admiral Evangelos Apostolakis was named as head of a newly created Civil Protection Ministry that will also be in charge of firefighting operations. The 64-year-old had served as minister of defense under a previous government as well as as head of the Greek armed forces. Fueled by heatwaves, fires destroyed more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 sq miles) in southern Greece, while huge blazes also hit nearby Italy and Turkey.