Return to school filled with uncertainty in Mexico

AP National News

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With bottles of gel, temperature checks and wide-open windows a new school year has begun for millions of children in Mexico. Officially, school is starting “in person, responsibly and orderly,” according to the Education Ministry. In practice, it will be a system that is voluntary, diverse and hybrid between in-person learning and virtual lessons in structures some call chaotic and others gradual. On Monday, thousands of schools open their doors after a year and half of closure, but it’s not clear how many will do so, nor how many students will show up, because beyond the federal, state and local regulations, the final decision will be made by schools and parents.