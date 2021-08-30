1st group of 149 Afghan evacuees arrives in North Macedonia

AP National News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees has landed in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. The passengers were on a private Afghan Kam Air flight that arrived late Monday at Skopje international airport. The group included employees of international organizations in Afghanistan and members of their families. Met first by medical workers in protective clothing, the Afghan men, women and children were transferred to a hotel near the capital, Skopje. They will be tested for the coronavirus and granted temporary three-month visas. North Macedonia has agreed to host temporarily at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S-led international forces.