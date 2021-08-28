Minnesota wildfires level off; air quality alert extended

AP National News

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Fire personnel are working to put out the largest of numerous wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, where smoke from the blazes prompted a warning to residents to remain indoors. An air quality alert issued by state regulators was extended until 9 a.m. Sunday. The extension came as an unhealthy band of smoky air stretched from International Falls through the Iron Range to south of Brainerd. Officials say the Greenwood Lake fire is burning on roughly 40 square miles in the Superior National Forest and appears to have leveled off in size.