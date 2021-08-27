Dozens of pupils freed in northern Nigeria after 3 months

AP National News

By AJAYI TAIWO OLUWOLE and CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — Dozens of young children held captive by gunmen for three months in northern Nigeria are awaiting reunions with their family members after being freed and taken to the capital of Niger state. Girls as young as 5 draped in long hijabs and boys wearing new dress clothes stepped off a white minibus and filed past photographers in Minna, capital of Niger state. Their arrival on Friday came hours after news of their release came from the school’s head teacher. Gunmen on motorcycles had attacked the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state in late May. Other preschoolers were left behind as they could not keep pace when the gunmen hurriedly moved those abducted into the forest.