Woman banned from Yellowstone after walking on thermal areas

AP National News

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail and is banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years after other tourists captured photos and video of her walking on thermal features in the Norris Geyser Basin. The 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a petty offense — foot travel in thermal areas — and was sentenced to a week in jail. She was also fined $1,000 and ordered to make a $1,000 community service payment. Park officials say the boardwalks are in place to protect the delicate thermal features and to protect visitors from falling into scalding water. The woman was sentenced on Aug. 18.