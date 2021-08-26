US pledges more aid to earthquake victims in Haiti

AP National News

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United States has pledged another $32 million in aid to the victims of Haiti’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, as the country’s interim prime minister defends his government’s response. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said Thursday the U.S. government had learned from the 2010 Haiti earthquake and said USAID was coordinating closely with the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Power says, “This $32 million of funding will provide additional shelter, health, food, water and other urgent life-saving assistance.” The Aug. 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula.