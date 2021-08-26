The Latest: Italy’s final evacuation flight lands in Rome

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Italy’s last air bridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome. An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italy’s consul was staying on at Kabul airport. The Italian ambassador had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge, coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organizations, or as rights advocates.