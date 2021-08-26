Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

The Islamic State offshoot that President Joe Biden blames for deadly suicide attacks outside the Kabul airport got its start six years ago with several hundred fighters who regarded the Taliban as too moderate. The group known as Islamic State Khorasan formed along the mountain border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It has now survived years of intensive targeting by U.S.-led forces and by Pakistan to emerge as one of the greatest risks as the United States and others withdraw from Afghanistan. It also poses a global threat. Even before Thursday’s deadly attacks, Western governments had raised urgent warnings about the group striking.