California delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances

AP National News

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will wait until next year to consider decriminalizing psychedelics. Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday that he will keep working to persuade the public and legislators that it’s a good idea. The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use small amounts of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms. It also covers six other drugs including LSD and mescaline. The measure passed the Senate and Assembly policy committees before it stalled for the year. Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said the delay will allow backers to build support in the Assembly for next year.