Spain wrangles with migrant laws as border pressure persists

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — A group of at least 40 migrants has attempted to swim from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta. Some of them threw stones at Spanish police. The attempt to reach European soil came as top Spanish officials wrestled Wednesday with legal issues over what to do with hundreds of unaccompanied minors who got into Ceuta from Morocco three months ago. Attempts to enter Ceuta by sub-Saharan migrants are not uncommon and have led to tension between Madrid and Rabat over whether Morocco is doing enough on its side of the border to stop them.