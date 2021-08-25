Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

AP National News

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to look for the origins of the coronavirus say the search has “stalled” and warn the window for getting to the bottom of the mystery is closing fast. In a commentary published Wednesday, the experts say the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration. Increasing numbers of American scientists have called for two Chinese labs to be investigated, a request China has dismissed as “scapegoating.”