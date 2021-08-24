UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

AP National News

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has warned that she has credible reports of “summary executions” and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control in Afghanistan. Michelle’s Bachelet’s comments Tuesday could fuel fears of what the Taliban’s rule might hold a week before U.S. forces are set to withdraw. Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan as she sought to ensure that international attention on the country doesn’t wane. In the wake of their stunning takeover, Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical.