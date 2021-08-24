‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to Charlie Watts’ death

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Rock ‘n’ roll royalty are among those mourning the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, deemed the Stones’ mainstay by his bandmates. Elton John called Watts “the ultimate drummer” and brilliant company. Paul McCartney called him “a lovely guy.” Dave Davies of The Kinks called Watts a “great drummer” and Little Steven Van Zandt called him “one of the greatest drummers” in the greatest bands ever. Lenny Kravitz tweeted that Watts was ”the beat” of the Stones. Charlie Watts died at age 80 in London, with family beside him.