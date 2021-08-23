Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return

AP National News

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet. Douglas Jensen’s lawyer wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about vaccinations and other matters. But he asked the judge to give Jensen another chance. Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail. He told the judge he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories. Prosecutors say Jensen’s violation shows he didn’t have a change of heart.