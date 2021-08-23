Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting

AP National News

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say an officer who shot and killed a woman during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby acted lawfully and in line with police policy. Capitol Police announced the findings of their internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Monday. Officials say they had interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video and radio calls as part of the monthslong probe. Federal prosecutors also cleared the officer of any wrongdoing after an investigation into the shooting.