5 dead, 2 missing in fire on Mexican Gulf oil platform

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company says five workers were killed, two workers are missing and six were injured in a massive fire at one of its oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The company says the the fire at the processing platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field had been brought under control. The company said Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 barrels per day. The accident comes less than two months after another Petroleos Mexicanos pipeline in the Gulf leaked, causing a strange subaquatic fireball.