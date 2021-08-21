Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia lockdown protests

AP National News

SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Many faced fines for defying health orders. Saturday’s protests took place in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne. At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests. Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.