Germany: Merkel bloc opening election campaign amid poll sag

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc is kicking off its official campaign for Germany’s Sept. 26 election amid a worrying sag in poll ratings. Merkel and her would-be successor, North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet, are set to speak at a campaign rally in Berlin on Saturday. Recent polls have shown support for the Union bloc slipping as low as 23%, leaving it only a few points ahead of the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens. They also have shown dismal personal popularity ratings for Laschet. The governor is a centrist figure in Merkel’s mold but doesn’t appear so far to have inspired voters.