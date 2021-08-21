China both worries and hopes as US departs Afghanistan

AP National News

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China is facing heightened risks, along with potential political and economic opportunities following the Taliban’s rapid rise to power. China shares a narrow remote, border with Afghanistan and has long hoped for a reduction of U.S. influence in the area. But the Taliban’s core philosophy is diametrically opposed to Beijing’s vision of atheist rule under the Communist Party that holds social stability and economic development above all. That, however, has not prevented China’s ultimately pragmatic leaders from reaching out to them. China will be concerned about the possible renewal of Islamic militarism and but will hope to profit from Afghanistan’s mineral wealth.