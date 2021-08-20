Nigerian parents excited by return of 2 abducted schoolgirls

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Seven years after Boko Haram extremists abducted more than 270 schoolgirls in northeast Nigeria, two of the more than 100 still being held by the rebels returned this month, renewing the hope of parents who have all but given up on the long wait for the return of their children. Some of the affected parents said they remain hopeful that they will reunite with their children in Borno State, where the Boko Haram insurgency has lasted for more than a decade. Sadly not all the parents have lived. One of the community leaders told The Associated Press that 10 of the parents whose children were abducted in 2014 have died.