‘Twilight’ backer gets 5 years in prison in fraud case

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — A tech entrepreneur who invested in the film studio that made the “Twilight” movies has been sentenced to five years in prison for a fraud conviction. Omar Amanat was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Paul G. Gardephe. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Amanat defrauded investors of millions of dollars through years of lies and deceit. She said the fraud included manipulating stock prices and hiding investment losses through years of false account statements. The fraud stretched from 2010 to 2012. Before the sentence was announced, Amanat apologized to the fraud victims.