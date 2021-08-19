Polish Olympian auctions silver medal to help sick child

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An Olympic athlete from Poland auctioned her silver medal from the Tokyo Games to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize. Maria Andrejczyk is a 25-year-old javelin thrower who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year’s Olympics. She says she decided to auction her medal to help the boy knowing how much she had to “fight against adversity and pain.” The money is for Milosz Malysa. He is an infant with a heart defect whose family has been raising funds for him to be operated on in the United States.