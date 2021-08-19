Poland insists neighbor Belarus uses migrants as a ‘tool’

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is vowing that his country will block migrants who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus. Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border creating a humanitarian crisis. The prime minister said Thursday that, “(the migrants) are people with whom I sincerely sympathize, but they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko.” He said Poland would not succumb to “this type of blackmail.” Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to the border and at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) of barbed wire have been laid to keep migrants out.