Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti

AP National News

By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor has also damaged the only medical oxygen plant in southern Haiti. The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday’s earthquake. Kurtch Jeune is one of the brothers who run the plant. He says they are trying to get production going again because many depend on it.