Michigan man to stand trial on threats to lawmaker, Capitol

AP National News

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man will go to trial on terrorism charges after being accused of threatening the life of a legislator and falsely reporting a bomb in the state Capitol. Michael Varrone, 49, of Charlotte, was bound over Thursday. He is accused of calling the Michigan House six times on Dec. 12 and on at least one occasion threatening Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family. Varrone also is charged with calling an operator at the state Capitol complex on Jan. 7 and warning that everyone should evacuate because it was going to explode. Police found no bomb.