Erdogan says Turkey is not Europe’s ‘refugee warehouse’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on European nations to shoulder the responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and warned that his country won’t become Europe’s “refugee warehouse.” In a televised address Thursday, Erdogan also said his government would “if necessary” engage in talks with a government that could be formed by the Taliban ” for the stability and security of this country.” Erdogan’s comments on the migrants come amid an increase in recent weeks in the number of Afghans making their way into Turkey across the border from Iran. Anti-migration sentiment is running high in Turkey as it grapples with economic woes