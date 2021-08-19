As winds calm, firefighters find hope battling French blaze

AP National News

LE LUC, France (AP) — A fire that has ravaged forests near the French Riviera for four days is slowing down as winds and hot weather subside. But more than 1,100 firefighters are still struggling to get it under control Thursday. It is the latest of many wildfires scorching the Mediterranean region this summer. The French blaze has left two people dead and at least 26 injured and forced some 7,000 people to evacuate campgrounds, hotels and homes across the region. Strong winds off the Mediterranean had fanned the flames but are now calming, and temperatures are dropping. But the fire has already burned thousands of acres of land.