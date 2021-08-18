US, Germany hold memorial for Army helo crash 50 years on

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — American and German officials held a ceremony to commemorate a U.S. Army helicopter crash that killed 37 soldiers in Bavaria 50 years ago. The crash over the town of Pegnitz occurred during a training flight close to what was then the Iron Curtain. Among the victims was the son of Walter Lorain Cherry, who founded the eponymous maker of computer keyboards which is now based close to the crash site. Several relatives of the victims were due to attend Wednesday’s memorial, subject to COVID travel restrictions. Witnesses of the crash that occurred on Aug. 18, 1971, said the twin‐engine Chinook exploded in mid-air before plunging about 600 feet to the ground. An investigation later determined that a rotor blade had come loose due to material fatigue.