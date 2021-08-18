Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics

AP National News

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani wants to limit what federal prosecutors can see on his electronic devices. That’s according to a one-page order Wednesday by a former federal judge who is overseeing disputes over what criminal investigators are allowed to look at after raids on his office and home. The materials were seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and one-time presidential candidate, has not been charged with a crime.